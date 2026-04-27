ASI objects to ongoing work at Ram Bagh statue site in Amritsar

Construction of a retaining wall around the pedestal of the iconic Maharaja Ranjit Singh statue at the historic Ram Bagh is continuing despite objections from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), which had sought registration of an FIR against the Amritsar Municipal Corporation in December over unauthorised work within the protected monument premises.

Advertisement

The civic body had begun dismantling the damaged portion of the podium surrounding the statue and initiated construction of a retaining wall after concerns were raised last year over the deteriorating condition of the site. The work, which started months ago, is still underway, and the wall structure is now nearing completion.

Advertisement

The ASI has objected to the construction activity, maintaining that Ram Bagh is a protected monument and that any structural alteration or civil work within its premises without prior permission is illegal under heritage protection norms.

Advertisement

Sri Om, Senior Conservation Assistant, ASI Amritsar, said the department had written to the authorities seeking registration of an FIR against the municipal corporation for carrying out the work. However, despite these objections, construction activity has continued at the site.

In 2018, an agreement between the ASI and the municipal corporation designated the civic body as the custodian of Ram Bagh for its maintenance and upkeep.

Advertisement

The statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, created by internationally renowned sculptor Ram V Sutar, is one of the prominent landmarks within Ram Bagh. The equestrian statue depicts the founder of the Sikh Empire mounted on a horse and holding a spear.

Last year, concerns were raised over the deteriorating condition of the statue complex, including damage to the platform, broken tiles, weed growth and alleged vandalism to the spear held in the Maharaja’s right hand. Heritage enthusiasts had demanded immediate restoration and expert consultation for repairs.

The statue also holds historical significance. It was originally sculpted in the late 1970s for installation at the site of the Queen Victoria statue near Darbar Sahib. However, due to political reasons at the time, it was later installed at Ram Bagh.

Heritage activists have frequently criticised successive administrations for neglecting the monument and failing to preserve the statue in line with its artistic and historical value.

Maharaja Ranjit Singh (1780-1839), revered as Sher-e-Punjab, was the first native Punjabi ruler to establish sovereignty over a vast region stretching from the Sutlej to Kabul, Kandahar, Kashmir and Ladakh. He also shared a close association with Amritsar, frequently visiting Sri Harmandir Sahib and building a summer palace at Ram Bagh.