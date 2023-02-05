ASI posted at District Administrative Complex found inebriated, suspended

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, February 4

In a major embarrassment to the Police Department, an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) was found in an inebriated position during his duty hours in the District Administrative Complex here.

A video of the incident went viral on social media on Saturday. The accused ASI removed his pants in full public view while cops were seen trying to pushing him inside a room. They were also urging the people not to capture the same in the cameras. They were having a tough time in handling the cop, identified as ASI Surinder Singh. He was deputed at the gate of the complex for security.

Notably, just two days ago, Punjab’s Governor Banwari Lal Purohit was on his third visit in the border belt for two days. He was accompanied by DGP Gaurav Yadav along with Chief Secretary VK Janjua and Principal Secretary to the Governor Rakhi Gupta.

During his media interaction, the matter of drug abuse among the cops was raised and he had directed the DGP to look into the problem as it was a widespread problem in the disciplined force, while adding that it is worrisome situation.

Parminder Singh Bhandal, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Law and Order said that taking a serious view of the incident, ASI Surinder Singh was immediately suspended and a department inquiry was initiated against him. As per preliminary probe, he consumed liquor on duty.

“No one is allowed to indulge in such irresponsible act and stringent action will be taken against violators of the police force discipline,” he said.