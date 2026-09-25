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Home / Amritsar / ASI shooting accused escapes police custody

ASI shooting accused escapes police custody

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 08:04 AM Sep 25, 2026 IST
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An accused arrested in connection with the shooting of ASI Jaswant Singh escaped from police custody on Wednesday night while he was being taken to the Majitha area for weapon recovery.

The accused has been identified as Karan, a resident of Jhanjhoti village. Sources said SSP Kanwalpreet Singh Chahal reportedly suspended Rajasansi police station SHO Inspector Gurpreet Singh for alleged negligence in the case. Police officials have, however, remained tight-lipped about the incident so far.

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On September 11 night, ASI Jaswant Singh, posted with the Amritsar Commissionerate Police Lines, was travelling on a motorcycle in the Rajasansi area when two motorcycle-borne youths allegedly followed him and opened fire on him. The bullet pierced through his turban and grazed the head, causing a minor injury.

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Initially, police officials had expressed doubts over the incident. However, after Karan’s arrest, the police investigation pointed towards the involvement of the accused. The police were treating the incident as a case linked to an old enmity.

Later, a poster purportedly issued by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Hindustan (TTH) regarding the incident also surfaced, although it carried an incorrect photograph.

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The police had arrested Karan on the basis of CCTV footage and subsequently obtained his five-day police remand from a court. The police were also conducting raids to arrest his alleged associates.

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