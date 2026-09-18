ASI, youth shot dead in 2 different incidents in Amritsar

An ASI of the Amritsar Police was shot dead by two men while he was at work near Bhagtanwala grain market under the Gate Hakima police station in the early hours of Friday.

Harjit Singh was a resident of Tarn Taran. He was deployed with the PCR when the two youths riding a motorcycle allegedly opened fire at him.

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The incident took place around 3 am. Harjit took three bullets and was taken to a private hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

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DGP Gaurav Yadav, in a post on X, condoled the death of the police officer saying Harjit had laid down his life in the line of duty.

He said the Punjab government had announced an ex-gratia assistance of Rs 1 crore for the bereaved family, while an additional insurance amount of Rs 1 crore would be provided to the family.

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Meanwhile, a youth was allegedly shot dead by two men riding a scooter in Surta Singh area under the Islamabad police station on Thursday night.

Sahilpreet Singh, a resident of Harkrishan Nagar, had stepped out for a walk after dinner when the two men riding an Activa allegedly fired at him and fled.

The police have registered a case.