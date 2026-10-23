Asian hockey trophy gets warm welcome in Amritsar

The trophy tour of the Hero Asian Champions Trophy, which Punjab is hosting for the first time, received a warm welcome from sports enthusiasts in Amritsar on Thursday. On the occasion, the District Sports Department organised a hockey exhibition match at the School of Eminence in Chheharta. Several Olympians and international hockey players attended the event.

Olympian and Arjuna Award recipient Brig Harcharan Singh attended the event as the chief guest. Suhinder Kaur, wife of Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO, and hockey Olympians Jugraj Singh, Ramandeep Singh and Gurjit Kaur were among those present. Harcharan Singh said hosting the tournament was a matter of pride for the state. He said such competitions inspired young people to take up hockey and pursue careers in sports. He also encouraged players to move forward with sportsmanship, discipline and dedication. Suhinder Kaur said Punjab had a rich hockey legacy and had produced several outstanding players. She expressed confidence that hosting such prestigious international competitions would further strengthen the state’s sporting heritage.

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She added that the tour would play an important role in generating enthusiasm for hockey among youngsters and promoting sports across the state.