ASI’s son nominated in corruption case in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 13

A day after an ASI, identified as Bhagwan Singh, in charge, Bachiwind police chowki, was caught demanding bribe allegedly from kin of drug peddlers, the police have today nominated his son in the case.

He was identified as Karanbir Singh alias Karan (31) of Chogawan. Though the ASI was arrested, his son is still at large, said Senior Superintendent of Police Swapan Sharma.

A video had went viral on social media in which Bhagwan Singh was seen demanding bribe from a family for not registering an FIR against a drug peddler who was held with smack.

In the video, he was seen threatening the family of registration of FIR regarding the seizure of smack from their kin. He had demanded Rs 1 lakh but the matter was settled in Rs 35,000. In the video, he was forcing them to give the cash while the family was pleading that they did not have any money with them. The video was recorded by a person present at the spot at that time.

Another video of the ASI came up on social media in which he claimed that the amount was for a deal of a car.

SSP Sharma said the process was initiated for his dismissal. A case under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered.

Video went viral