ASK HEALTH EXPERTS: Discomfort in legs at night may be Restless Legs Syndrome

My legs, especially my left leg, become restless mostly at night when I am about to sleep. I have been facing this problem since one year. I am not taking any kind of regular medication. What is causing it? Please suggest some remedies.

— Harinder Singh (39), Jalandhar

The symptoms suggest Restless Legs Syndrome (RLS) is a neurological condition in which an uncomfortable sensation in the legs creates an irresistible urge to move them, typically worsening at night or while resting. Iron deficiency, particularly low ferritin levels, is a common underlying cause. Checking serum ferritin, iron profile, vitamin B12, blood sugar and kidney function may be recommended. Meanwhile, regular physical activity, calf stretches, warm baths and avoiding caffeine in the evening may help. Persistent symptoms warrant a neurological evaluation rather than any self-medication.

— Dr PN Renjen, Senior Consultant, Neurology, Indraprastha

Apollo Hospital, New Delhi

I recently underwent an ultrasound scan for a muscle tear and severe back pain, but also discovered 3-4 small gallstones. I was quite terrified as I get stressed over even minor health issues. The specialist has advised that surgery is not needed until there’s discomfort or pain. What precautions should I take to prevent any complications? Can homoeopathy also help dissolve the gallstones?

— Kulpreet Kaur (62), Abohar

Gallstones are often detected incidentally during an ultrasound performed for unrelated health concerns. Small, asymptomatic gallstones are quite common and generally do not require immediate treatment or surgery. Most people remain symptom-free, and surgery is usually considered only if symptoms or complications develop. Maintaining a balanced, fibre-rich diet with moderate amounts of healthy fats, eating meals at regular intervals, staying well hydrated and maintaining a healthy weight are advisable. Crash dieting should be avoided. An immediate consultation with a surgical expert is advised in case of severe upper-right abdominal pain, fever, persistent vomiting or yellowing of the eyes. Homoeopathy and other alternative therapies have not been scientifically proven to dissolve gallstones. In the absence of symptoms, a healthy lifestyle and periodic medical follow-up are sufficient.

— Dr Ashish Kumar Sharma

Associate Consultant,

Gastrointestinal Surgery, Fortis, Jalandhar

I tend to become extremely anxious and uneasy in situations where others, even those facing similar circumstances, remain calm. I often panic, experience a rapid heartbeat and a sudden rise in blood pressure and begin to feel unwell. What can I do to manage my anxiety, remain calm and avoid unnecessarily aggravating my health with stress, even when I experience the slightest discomfort?

— Bhupinder Singh (61), Faridabad

You are experiencing an intense physical fight-or-flight response, likely triggered by a heightened sensitivity to internal discomfort. This is manageable. First, focus on grounding: when panic begins; immediately name five things you see, four you can touch, and three you hear to shift focus from internal sensations to the environment. Second, practice tactical breathing — inhaling for four seconds and exhaling for six — to manually slow your heart rate. If these physical symptoms persist, consult a professional to rule out medical issues and explore anxiety-reduction techniques.

— Ashita Mahendru, Clinical

Psychologist, Mind Healing and Research Institute, Naraina, New Delhi