Assembly committee to inspect pending development works in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 3

A committee constituted by the Punjab Assembly would visit and inspect the pending development works in the city. The committee asked MC and AIT to submit their record of pending development works. The committee will investigate the ongoing development, completed and incomplete works in the city.

The committee will visit the city on December 7 and also investigate about the irregularities reported in the works conducted by the Local Bodies Department. It had written to the Amritsar Municipal Corporation and Improvement Trust to make all record available before the committee members during their visit to the city. The chairman of the committee, MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi, along with his MLA members, will physically visit some of the sites.

The MLAs including Amansher Singh (Sherry Kalsi), Dr Jeevan Jot Kaur, Birindermeet Singh Pahra, Ajitpal Singh Kohli, Ashok Parashar, Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal, Kuljit Singh Randhawa, Madan Lal Baga, Neena Mittal, Dr Amandeep Kaur Arora, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Tarunpreet Singh Saundh are members of the committee.

The local MLAs are also invited to raise their issues before the committee. According to the information, the committee planned visit after the issues regarding development of the Amritsar were raised by the local MLAs during the Zero Hour of the Assembly. There are several government projects hanging fire since long. The Metro bus being run under Bus Rapid Transit System is lying off the road for last five months. The condition of cleanliness system is deteriorating in the city.