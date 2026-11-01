Assembly poll: AAP picks Sandhu from Tarn Taran, MLAs Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar from Amritsar South and Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal from Ajnala

Harmeet Singh Sandhu has thanked Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for once again nominating him as the party’s candidate from Tarn Taran for the 2027 Assembly elections.

Sandhu’s name figures in the party’s first list of 40 candidates, released on Saturday. He said he remained available to serve people round the clock and was grateful to the party leadership for reposing faith in him.

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Sandhu joined the AAP after resigning from the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) during the Tarn Taran Assembly by-election in 2025. He defeated his nearest rival, SAD candidate Principal Sukhwinder Kaur, by a margin of around 20 votes.

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Claiming that he had always stood by people through their joys and sorrows, Sandhu said his connection with them at the grassroots level had earned him their trust. He added that the party leadership had acknowledged his work by nominating him again.

Sandhu has represented the Tarn Taran Assembly constituency four times, including his current mid-term tenure, which began in November 2025. He entered electoral politics as an Independent candidate in the 2002 Assembly elections, when Captain Amarinder Singh became Chief Minister. He subsequently won the 2007 and 2012 Assembly elections on the SAD ticket.

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The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has re-nominated sitting MLAs Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar from Amritsar South and Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal from Ajnala, announcing their names in its first list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Following the announcement, both leaders expressed gratitude to the party leadership for reposing faith in them for another electoral battle. Nijjer also visited the Golden Temple to pay obeisance and seek blessings ahead of the elections.

AAP MLA Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal also thanked the party leadership for re-nominating him from Ajnala.

The renomination of the two sitting legislators signals the party’s decision to retain experienced faces in two key constituencies.