 At 16, city-based student Jasmeen turns author : The Tribune India

At 16, city-based student Jasmeen turns author



Tribune News Service

Neha Saini

Amritsar, December 30

Storytelling requires years of learning and experience, but to some, it comes naturally. Nurturing and finding the storyteller in her, city-based student Jasmeen Singh Sidhu, 16, made her debut as a writer with her first fiction novel, ‘Unknown Life’.

The young aspiring author, a student of Ajanta Public School, has written science-fiction, with a tinge of thriller.

“ The idea of writing a story came to me in September this year when I was planning to apply for international universities. I started this story and finished the first draft of the book in November. Later when I showed this to my parents, they could not believe that could write so well,” shared Jasmeen.

Her book was released today. Its first copy was released by DC Harpreet Singh Sudan.

An avid reader of Robin Sharma, Jasmeen feels that there is no better way to bring your imagination to life than writing.

“When I wrote the story, it felt so real and I hope that anyone who reads my story can connect with it as well,” she said.

