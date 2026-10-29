At 318, farm fires rage in Tarn Taran

Stubble burning has been a bane of Punjab. Not only it adds to the pollution levels, but also affects the soil health.

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Sadly, there seems no end do the practice, with the data released by the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) setting alarm bells ringing.

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This year, the district topping the chart is Tarn Taran with 318 farm fires to date. Officials inspected 299 locations and confirmed stubble burning at 152 sites.

Environmental compensation was imposed in 152 cases; the total fine stands at Rs 7.80 lakh. Additionally, 64 FIRs were registered, and 'red entries' (official adverse records) were made against 152 fields.

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Coming to Amritsar, there were 154 incidents; inspections carried out in 150 locations and stubble burning confirmed at 75 sites.

As per the PPCB, Tarn Taran saw 305 farm fires between September 15 and October 26. There was a rise in such incidents as compared to the corresponding period last year when only 224 cases were reported. During the same period in 2024, around 362 incidents were reported.

The trend went downwards in Amritsar, which recorded only 152 farm fires, less than two cases in comparison with the corresponding period last year. The number was 472 in 2024.

Attributing the decline to awareness overdrive by the administration, the PPCB officials said efforts such as connecting paddy straw collection with pellet plants, brick kilns and other industrial users paid off.

Apart from residue management, district administrations are promoting crop diversification.

They are following ex-situ stubble management plan. The equipment facilitates collection, baling, transportation and storage, helping farmers prepare fields without burning residue.

Officials stated that ahead of the paddy season, the government approved its action plan for 2026-27 in April by setting aside over 43 per cent of the total allocation for crop residue management alone.

Of a total annual action plan of Rs 1,388 crore approved, about Rs 600 crore was set aside for stubble management.

Such a large outlay allocated under the Crop Residue Management (CRM) Scheme aimed at tackling the farm fires with the goal to provide in-situ and ex-situ machinery to farmers at subsidised rates