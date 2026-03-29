A special event was organised on Saturday by the School of Punjabi Studies at Guru Nanak Dev University under the Sardarni Balbir Kaur Brar Memorial Lecture series.

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The theme of Saturday’s event was “Reinventing the process of collective creation in the age of AI”.

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Head, School of Punjabi Studies, and programme convener Manjinder Singh said Sardarni Balbir Kaur Brar and her husband Gopal Singh Brar were eminent literary scholars from the Majha region who promoted the tradition of academic discourse.

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He paid a heartfelt tribute to the former Head of the School of Punjabi Studies, Ranjit Singh Bajwa.

Satnam Singh Deol, in his presidential address, emphasised the social and ethical aspects of the latest technology in academia.

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He said a one-size-fits-all approach to AI could prove dangerous, adding that it was very important to distinguish between natural and artificial intelligence.

The keynote speaker of the event was critic Amarjit Singh Grewal, who has been advocating for an integrated approach towards AI.

He discussed in depth the impact of AI on human creativity. “In this era of AI, we need to redefine the traditional methods of creation, so that the combination of technology and human senses remains. The biggest challenge here pertains to the claim of originality. The intensity with which (AI) is being adapted is its major feature. It is overwhelming,” he said.

Poet and Director, Punjab Department of Languages, Jaswant Zafar said AI would play an important role in exposing the hypocrisy of the modern era.

Swaranjit Swai, Chairman, Punjab Kala Parishad, in his lecture, said while AI opened new avenues for development, it also gave rise to serious academic discussions such as those on data privacy, changing employment patterns and ethical responsibility. “Art-related institutions can also play a new role in this regard — constructively,” he added.

Culminating the event, Assistant Professor Harinder Kaur said AI was a revolutionary technology of the modern era, which proved helpful in replicating human intellectual capacity.