At crossroads of history, film on Attari Junction may witness I-Day release

Amritsar, June 13

During Partition, the Attari railway station was the last gateway to cross over for those leaving behind their homes to find a new one. The station saw ‘ghost trains’ that plied on its tracks, carrying dead bodies. The 161-year old station once again found itself mentioned in the pages of history when in the 2000s, the Samjhauta Express between India and Pakistan was revived, covering a distance of 3 km between the Attari railway station to Wagah, Lahore, in 30 minutes.

Currently, the historic station is deserted, temporary home to one or two goods trains or abandoned trains.

Documenting the history and heritage of the 161-year-old Attari railway station, which is renamed as Attari Sham Singh Railway Station, after the noted Sikh general, artist Harpreet Sandhu is set to make a documentary film titled “Attari Junction – A 161-year-old Historic Railway Station”. The filming began today at the station, as Deputy Commissioner Amit Talwar and MP Gurjeet Aujla inaugurated the ‘mahurat’ shot.

Sandhu, who has previously documented heritage buildings and institutions including the Khalsa College through books and short films, said that the documentary will focus on historical architecture of more than a century-old Attari railway station, which is a blend of Indo-Islamic and Victorian architectural styles. “The arches and ornate facades showcasing an aura of grandeur and elegance of the bygone era has seldom been highlighted in any of the heritage documentary films. It will also highlight the different periods in time the station has witnessed as the history of Punjab changed,” said Sandhu.

The film is being directed by Sandhu under the patronage of Sewa Sankalp Society and the script of the film has been written by Atul Tirkey, IRS, Deputy Commissioner Customs, Attari, and the lyrics have been penned by the famous poet Dr Surjit Patar, a Padma Shri awardee.

“Apart from the older generation, not many locals are aware of the prominence of this seldom visited traditional heritage railway station of India, which connects the two nations and is at the last stretch of the Indo-Pak border. We have obtained all necessary permissions for shooting of the documentary film from the Northern Railway and Land Customs, Attari, and BSF Frontier. The script was completed six months ago and we have proposed to release the film in August this year, close to Independence Day,” informed Sandhu.

The film will focus on elements that stand out, with story behind the last gate that eventually opened to pave way for the train to cross over to Pakistan. “That gate is now locked, waiting to once again be the connect between the people of the two countries,” said Sandhu.