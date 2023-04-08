At Spring Dale's, art team turns waste into sculpture

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 7

Upholding the spirit of environmental conservation through reduce, reuse and recycle, a sculpture carved out by Spring Dale School’s creative art team was inaugurated by the school Principal, Rajiv Kumar Sharma, in the school premises. The creative art team creates a theme based sculpture every year utilising the recycled material, Sharma informed. “The purpose of this tradition is to spread awareness among students on the importance of sustainability and also to celebrate the beginning of a new academic session,” he said.

The team is mentored by staff members and this year’s sculpture depicts three standing figures with open arms in abstract form. “The open arms reflect a gesture of freedom and timelessness while also highlighting the motto of the school where the mind is without fear. It has been executed reusing waste fibre material and old basketballs adding a sense of sustainability and permanence to the art work,” shared Sharma. He added that using waste generated within school premises, especially the fibre and plastic waste, the creative art students are working towards finding solutions for sustainable art.

The same set of teachers had won a cash prize of Rs 50,000 from the Municipal Corporation for painting walls of the city depicting meaningful messages through art under the beautification project announced by the administration before the G20 Summit was scheduled to be hosted in city.