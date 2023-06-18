 At Verka, MC takes possession of 20.5 acres from ‘encroachers’ : The Tribune India

At Verka, MC takes possession of 20.5 acres from ‘encroachers’

People cry foul, say they have land ownership documents

At Verka, MC takes possession of 20.5 acres from ‘encroachers’

Municipal Corporation takes possession of 20.5 acres of land in Amritsar. Vishal Kumar



Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 17

The Municipal Corporation took possession of 20.5 acres of land which was occupied by influential persons in the Verka area here today. On the orders of Municipal Commissioner Sandeep Rishi, a team of land wing took possession of three separate land chunks in the Verka area. The land originally belonged to the Gram Panchayet Verka. In 1976 when Verka was merged with the Municipal Corporation, the land was transferred to MC. A land chunk near railway lines was lying vacant for years. Two land chunks near Doon School were under cultivation by local panchayat leaders.

The team led by Secretary MC Vishal Wadhawan, superintendent Satnam Singh, land inspector Raj Kumar, MC’s patwari Tajinder Singh, JE civil wing Vishwa Bharti, Arvind Rinku and teams of the civil, advertisement wing visited the spot around 10 am.

Vishal Wadhawan said, “The MC has taken possession of nearly 20.5 acres of land in Verka area. The cost of the land is around Rs 26 crore. A land chunk near the railway lines, Verka, was around 13.5 acre while two land chunks near Doon School were around 7 acre. All these properties were on the main road having good value. On the directions of the MC Commissioner, we took possession of land and installed the boards about MC’s ownership. The process of fencing is being started.”

Some occupants of the land gathered on the spot and have had an argument with the Municipal Corporation team. They claimed that they had taken this land from Verka panchayat. Secretary Vishal Wadhawan said that after the merger of Verka panchayat with the Municipal Corporation the land ownership transferred to the MC. He asked the people, who claimed ownership, to visit the MC head office along with the ownership documents and meet the senior officials.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Ludhiana

Ludhiana cash van robbery mastermind Mona, husband arrested from Uttarakhand

2
Entertainment

Dharmendra steals the show, dances to 'Yamla Pagla Deewana' with grandson Karan Deol

3
Haryana

3 newly commissioned IAF officers from Haryana bag top honours at Air Force Academy

4
Trending

'Daru chahiye, bottle lekar aao': Sunny Deol as he greets paparazzi covering his son Karan's wedding

5
World

UK PM Rishi Sunak joins raid on illegal migrants, 105 arrested

6
Punjab

Daughters of 2 Punjab farmers commissioned as flying officers

7
Nation

NIA takes over probe into attacks on Indian Missions in US, Canada

8
Entertainment

Navjot Singh Sidhu is doing everything to 'heal' cancer-stricken wife Navjot Kaur, vacationing in Palampur

9
Nation

'Suno Draupadi...': Vinesh Phogat shares famous poem, seeks justice for wrestlers

10
Nation

Heavy rain in Rajasthan due to Cyclone Biparjoy

Don't Miss

View All
Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad
Amritsar Cruelty On Animals

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad

MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft
Chandigarh

Panchkula: MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US
Punjab

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US

Drunk Gurugram man gets ‘lift’ in his own car
Haryana

Drunk Gurugram man gets 'lift' in his own car

Twinkle Khanna attends uiversity at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'
Entertainment

Twinkle Khanna attends university at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'

‘Born to guide world’: Mother’s tribute to Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

'Born to guide world': Mother's tribute to Sidhu Moosewala on his birthday

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer’s house with cakes, cards and flowers
Punjab

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer's house with cakes, cards and flowers

Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

Top News

Mobs, forces clash in Manipur, bid to torch houses of BJP leaders; 2 hurt

Mobs, forces clash in Manipur, bid to torch houses of BJP leaders; 2 hurt

Firing from automatic guns in Bishnupur, Churachandpur dists

Citing Vajpayee, 10 oppn parties tell PM to appeal for calm

Manipur violence: Citing Vajpayee, 10 Opposition parties tell PM Modi to appeal for calm

Opposition leaders say Manipur is 'hurt' over PM’s silence o...

Eyeing automated firing against enemy missiles, IAF to integrate all radars

Eyeing automated firing against enemy missiles, IAF to integrate all radars

38-year-old Indian-origin man stabbed to death in UK’s London

38-year-old Indian-origin man stabbed to death in UK’s London

The incident adds to recent string of knife attacks across U...

Fresh tremors rock Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district, Ladakh; no damage reported

Fresh tremors rock Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district, Ladakh; no damage reported

10 tremors with a varied intensity have jolted Doda in the p...


Cities

View All

Meghwal reviews progress of Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway

Meghwal reviews progress of Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway

Retired banker hoodwinked of Rs 22L

Mysterious flying object spotted in border area

KKU stages protest over transfer of Powercom official

Pathetic parks: Slum dwellers take over parks in Transport Nagar

Chandigarh draft energy efficiency code out

Chandigarh draft energy efficiency code out

‘Gag’ order of PGI raises eyebrows

2 die of suspected diarrhoea at Lalru

Chandigarh: Rain for 2 days

Toddler, granny die in mishap near Chhat

HC seeks presence of Waqf Board CEO over non-payment of salaries

HC seeks presence of Waqf Board CEO over non-payment of salaries

Hindu group moves HC over ‘Adipurush’

25 properties used to peddle drugs sealed

Vagabond arrested for killing septuagenarian

Youth sends girl's morphed photos to her fiance, held

Gas leak from cold store sparks panic

Gas leak from cold store sparks panic

Providing transparent, responsive governance top priority, says new DC

MC officials’ indifference leaves Guru Nanakpura park in ruins

4 members of Bambiha gang land in police net

1 killed as stray animal hits bike

Just 78 units left in Civil Hospital’s blood bank

Just 78 units left in Civil Hospital’s blood bank

Man kills self, wife booked

Residents protest delay in ROB, RUB project

GLADA’s swimming pool presents picture of neglect

Rains ahead, nullah vulnerable to waterlogging, overflowing

Woman killed, 10 hurt in road mishap on Patiala-Samana road

Woman killed, 10 hurt in road mishap on Patiala-Samana road

Encroachments in tractor market give commuters a tough time

Camp court organised at Nabha jail

Social activist killed in hit-&-run mishap

Campaign to screen patients for serious diseases launched at de-addiction centres