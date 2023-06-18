At Verka, MC takes possession of 20.5 acres from ‘encroachers’

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 17

The Municipal Corporation took possession of 20.5 acres of land which was occupied by influential persons in the Verka area here today. On the orders of Municipal Commissioner Sandeep Rishi, a team of land wing took possession of three separate land chunks in the Verka area. The land originally belonged to the Gram Panchayet Verka. In 1976 when Verka was merged with the Municipal Corporation, the land was transferred to MC. A land chunk near railway lines was lying vacant for years. Two land chunks near Doon School were under cultivation by local panchayat leaders.

The team led by Secretary MC Vishal Wadhawan, superintendent Satnam Singh, land inspector Raj Kumar, MC’s patwari Tajinder Singh, JE civil wing Vishwa Bharti, Arvind Rinku and teams of the civil, advertisement wing visited the spot around 10 am.

Vishal Wadhawan said, “The MC has taken possession of nearly 20.5 acres of land in Verka area. The cost of the land is around Rs 26 crore. A land chunk near the railway lines, Verka, was around 13.5 acre while two land chunks near Doon School were around 7 acre. All these properties were on the main road having good value. On the directions of the MC Commissioner, we took possession of land and installed the boards about MC’s ownership. The process of fencing is being started.”

Some occupants of the land gathered on the spot and have had an argument with the Municipal Corporation team. They claimed that they had taken this land from Verka panchayat. Secretary Vishal Wadhawan said that after the merger of Verka panchayat with the Municipal Corporation the land ownership transferred to the MC. He asked the people, who claimed ownership, to visit the MC head office along with the ownership documents and meet the senior officials.