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Home / Amritsar / Athletes shine at meet in Tarn Taran

Athletes shine at meet in Tarn Taran

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Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 02:28 AM Oct 20, 2026 IST
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Officials at a prize distribution ceremony in Tarn Taran. Gurbaxpuri
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The Athletics Association of Tarn Taran organised a one-day meet for U-14 and U-16 boys and girls at Shri Guru Arjan Dev Ji Sports Stadium in Tarn Taran on Monday.

In the U-16 boys’ shot put event, Karanjit Singh secured first place, followed by Vikramjit Singh in second and Arkirat Singh in third. In the U-16 girls’ shot put, Hargun Kaur finished first, Jasmine Kaur second and Khushpreet Kaur third.

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In the U-16 boys’ 600-metre race, Jasraj Singh claimed first place, Ripanjit Singh finished second and Dilraj Singh third. In the U-16 girls’ 600-metre race, Gursharan Kaur secured first place, Ekampreet Kaur second and Mandeep Kaur third.

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In the U-14 girls’ javelin throw, Jasmine Kaur won first place, Sukhdeep Kaur finished second and Simran Kaur third.

Athletes also performed well in the other events and were honoured with medals and certificates. The winners of the meet will participate in the inter-athletics meet to be held in Hyderabad.

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Athletics Association district president Saroop Singh Dhotian provided the information. He said Harjit Singh (secretary), Rashpal Pala Belgium, Parminder Singh Airline, Jasdeep Singh Sonu (sarpanch, Dhotian), Kuldeep Singh, Gurvinder Kaur and Baljit Singh (senior assistant) contributed to the organisation of the event.

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