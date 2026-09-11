Athletes vie for top honours in ‘Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan’ block-level events

Block-level competitions under the first phase of ‘Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan-2026’ are being held across Amritsar district, with the phase scheduled to conclude on September 11. The second phase will be held from September 14 to 17.

Giving this information, Amritsar District Sports Officer Gurpreet Singh said the competitions included athletics, football, kabaddi (national style and circle style), volleyball (smashing and shooting) and kho-kho.

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In Ajnala block, the competitions were held at Government College, Ajnala. The U-21 boys’ volleyball title was won by SGHP School, Ajnala, while Ramdas secured the second position.

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SOE Ajnala finished first in the U-21 boys’ football, with Shaheen Club, Jagdev Khurd, securing the second position.

In the U -21 girls’ 200-metre athletics event, Gurleen Kaur of Navjoti School finished first, followed by Sukhveer Kaur of Government Girls Senior Secondary School in second position and Hargunpreet Kaur of Shahzada Ajit Singh School in third.

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In Attari block, the competitions were held at Olympian Shamsher Singh Senior Secondary School, Attari. The U -21 boys’ volleyball title was won by the team from Kauke village, while Chabbe village secured the second position.

In Verka block, the competitions were held at Meritorious School. Government Senior Secondary School, Verka, won the U-21 boys’ volleyball competition, while Meritorious School and the Jheeta Kalan village team secured the second and third positions, respectively.

Meritorious School won the U-21 boys’ football competition, while Shaheed Bhagat Singh Youth Club, Mananwala, secured the second position.

In Tarsikka block, the competitions were held at Government Senior Secondary School, Tarsikka. The U-21 girls’ 100-metre race was won by Manpreet Kaur of Dehriwal village. Komalpreet Kaur, also of Dehriwal, finished second, while Jasmeet Kaur of Adarsh Butter village secured the third position.

In Chogawan block, the competitions were held at Mewa Singh Sports Stadium, Lopoke. In the U-21 boys’ 400-metre athletics event, Harinderpal Singh of Satya Bharti Adarsh School, Kohala, finished first. His schoolmate Kamalnoor Singh secured the second position, while Gora Singh of Vehra village finished third.