Attack on Chamiari police post: Role of Pak-backed agencies in luring youths under probe

The arrest of four suspects, including a juvenile, in connection with the attack on the Chamiari police post in Ajnala has once again put focus on the role of Pakistan-based intelligence agencies and cross-border handlers in luring vulnerable youth to execute anti-national activities in Punjab.

Advertisement

Remanded in police custody for five days, the four accused — Manideep Singh, Pardeep Singh, Karanvir Singh and a juvenile — had reportedly received Rs 15,000 for launching the attack. They were to get another Rs 50,000 after the execution of the task.

Advertisement

Multiple security and intelligence agencies are questioning the accused in the Joint Interrogation Cell to establish the conspiracy behind the attack, identify their handlers and ascertain whether they were part of a larger cross-border module.

Advertisement

The case has also revived concerns over the growing involvement of juveniles and youngsters in cross-border drug smuggling and terror-related activities.

The police believe that Pakistan-based handlers were increasingly targeting impressionable youth through the social media and encrypted messaging applications, offering easy money, adventure or ideological propaganda to recruit them for illegal operations apart from helping in realising their foreign dreams.

Advertisement

A senior police official wishing anonymity said the accused were being questioned about their communication with foreign handlers, the source of weapons and funds, and whether they had been assigned additional targets.

Digital devices recovered from the accused were also being examined for evidence of chats, financial transactions and links to cross-border networks, the official added.

It is learnt that there has been a noticeable shift in the modus operandi of Pakistan-based handlers in the past couple of years. Instead of relying solely on seasoned smugglers, they are increasingly using first-time offenders, unemployed youth and juveniles to transport narcotics, collect drone-dropped consignments, conduct reconnaissance of security installations and, in some cases, execute attacks on police establishments. Young recruits often attract less suspicion and are easier to manipulate through financial inducements.

In the past 15 months, more than 50 juveniles have been arrested by the city police.

SSP, Amritsar Rural, Kanwalpreet Singh Chahal appealed to parents to keep an eye on their wards while using the social media.

Meanwhile, the police said the probe into the police post attack would also examine whether the accused had any role in earlier incidents or were linked to other cross-border modules operating in the border districts of Punjab. More arrests were likely, they added.

“The interrogation of the accused is expected to provide crucial leads on the recruitment process, funding channels and the operational structure of the network behind the Chamiari police post attack,” sources said.