DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Attack on Chamiari police post: Role of Pak-backed agencies in luring youths under probe

Attack on Chamiari police post: Role of Pak-backed agencies in luring youths under probe

article_Author
PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:32 AM Aug 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational image.
Advertisement

The arrest of four suspects, including a juvenile, in connection with the attack on the Chamiari police post in Ajnala has once again put focus on the role of Pakistan-based intelligence agencies and cross-border handlers in luring vulnerable youth to execute anti-national activities in Punjab.

Advertisement

Remanded in police custody for five days, the four accused — Manideep Singh, Pardeep Singh, Karanvir Singh and a juvenile — had reportedly received Rs 15,000 for launching the attack. They were to get another Rs 50,000 after the execution of the task.

Advertisement

Multiple security and intelligence agencies are questioning the accused in the Joint Interrogation Cell to establish the conspiracy behind the attack, identify their handlers and ascertain whether they were part of a larger cross-border module.

Advertisement

The case has also revived concerns over the growing involvement of juveniles and youngsters in cross-border drug smuggling and terror-related activities.

The police believe that Pakistan-based handlers were increasingly targeting impressionable youth through the social media and encrypted messaging applications, offering easy money, adventure or ideological propaganda to recruit them for illegal operations apart from helping in realising their foreign dreams.

Advertisement

A senior police official wishing anonymity said the accused were being questioned about their communication with foreign handlers, the source of weapons and funds, and whether they had been assigned additional targets.

Digital devices recovered from the accused were also being examined for evidence of chats, financial transactions and links to cross-border networks, the official added.

It is learnt that there has been a noticeable shift in the modus operandi of Pakistan-based handlers in the past couple of years. Instead of relying solely on seasoned smugglers, they are increasingly using first-time offenders, unemployed youth and juveniles to transport narcotics, collect drone-dropped consignments, conduct reconnaissance of security installations and, in some cases, execute attacks on police establishments. Young recruits often attract less suspicion and are easier to manipulate through financial inducements.

In the past 15 months, more than 50 juveniles have been arrested by the city police.

SSP, Amritsar Rural, Kanwalpreet Singh Chahal appealed to parents to keep an eye on their wards while using the social media.

Meanwhile, the police said the probe into the police post attack would also examine whether the accused had any role in earlier incidents or were linked to other cross-border modules operating in the border districts of Punjab. More arrests were likely, they added.

“The interrogation of the accused is expected to provide crucial leads on the recruitment process, funding channels and the operational structure of the network behind the Chamiari police post attack,” sources said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts