Attack on lawyer: Amritsar Bar Assn skips work

Attack on lawyer: Amritsar Bar Assn skips work

Victim under treatment
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:41 AM Jul 25, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock File photo
The Amritsar Bar Association observed ‘No Work Day’ on Thursday in protest against the Punjab Police’s failure to arrest the perpetrators behind the murderous attack on a lawyer in the Jandiala Guru area three days ago.

Victim Lakhwinder Singh’s condition is stated to be serious and he was currently under treatment at a private hospital here.

The Amritsar Bar Association (ABA) also gave a call to observe ‘No Work Day’ in the district courts across the state. “Since none of the culprits has been arrested by the police despite the assurance given by higher officials, the members of the Bar Association have unanimously decided to observe ‘No Work Day’ as a mark of protest,” said Gurpreet Singh Panesar, president of the District Bar Association. The association also gave a call to all the Bar Associations of the state to hold protests against police inaction, he said.

Lakhwinder Singh was shot at by three armed persons in the Jandiala Guru area when he was going to the Amritsar court complex on Monday. The police had recovered five empty bullet shells from the crime scene.

The police had nominated five persons, identified as Balwinder Singh of Boparai village, Gurpreet Singh, Ajaypal Singh, Abhi and Angrej Singh, following the statement of the victim’s brother Daljit Singh. However, no arrest has been made till now. Daljit Singh told the police that the accused suspected that Lakhwinder, who was contesting the case from their side, has been supporting the opposite group also.

Members of the Bar Association also met DIG, Border Range, Dr Nanak Singh seeking immediate arrest of the accused. He had assured them that the accused would be arrested soon.

