Attacked over money dispute, realtor succumbs to injuries

A property dealer, who was allegedly attacked with sharp weapons during a dispute over a money transaction in the Rambagh area on Friday, succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital on Monday night.

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The deceased, identified as Sumit Rai, alias Jony, was a resident of Basant Avenue.

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Following his death, his family members and supporters of the Waris Punjab De held a protest outside the private hospital on Tuesday afternoon, alleging that the Rambagh police had failed to deliver justice.

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The protest, led by Waris Punjab De leader Sandeep Singh, resulted in a road blockade in the Civil Lines area for nearly two hours. The protesters lifted the dharna only after the Rambagh police registered a murder case against the accused.

According to the family, Sumit was working as a property dealer and also had a financial dispute with Pankaj and his son Ashish. The family alleged that the duo had been threatening Sumit for the past few days over the dispute.

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A probe revealed that Sumit had allegedly lent Rs 3.20 lakh to the accused on interest around eight months ago. Ashish, who runs an electrician’s shop near Chitta Gummat in Rambagh, had reportedly taken the money. The amount was to be repaid through daily instalments, but the accused allegedly stopped making payments.

The dispute reportedly escalated on Friday when Sumit and the accused first argued over the pending payment. Sumit was subsequently called to the Rambagh area, where a heated argument broke out.

The accused allegedly attacked him with sharp weapons, seriously injuring him before fleeing the spot.

Sumit was rushed to hospital, where he underwent treatment for three days before succumbing to his injuries on Monday night.

The family told the protesters that Sumit had earlier expressed concern over the financial dispute and had told them that he was being repeatedly threatened.

The Rambagh police took possession of the body and got the autopsy done. A murder case has been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway.