Attari farmer leads by example with carbon credit farming

Attari block’s Nesta village is witnessing a notable example of climate-friendly farming, where progressive farmer Satinder Singh is adopting sustainable agricultural practices to reduce harmful emissions. Cultivating six acres of land, Satinder Singh has shifted to direct seeding of paddy and completely avoided burning crop residue — steps that significantly cut the release of greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide and methane.

Satinder Singh explained that adopting direct seeding of rice instead of the traditional puddling and transplanting method helps reduce methane emissions from waterlogged fields. After harvesting paddy, he manages crop residue within the field using various techniques rather than setting it on fire. For wheat cultivation, he uses machines such as the Super Seeder, which allows sowing without burning paddy straw.

He describes this environment-friendly approach as carbon credit farming, as it helps prevent the release of harmful gases into the atmosphere. Satinder Singh also pointed out that excessive use of nitrogen-based fertilisers leads to the emission of nitrous oxide, another potent greenhouse gas. Keeping this in mind, he avoids unnecessary chemical fertilisers and applies nutrients strictly according to crop requirements.

In addition to residue management, Satinder Singh is actively working on crop diversification. To break the traditional wheat-paddy cycle, he has started cultivating maize and other alternative crops. He said diversification not only improves soil health but also reduces pressure on groundwater resources and minimises environmental damage.

To formally measure and benefit from these sustainable practices, Satinder Singh is associated with a firm, Grow Indigo, for carbon credit initiatives. His efforts are being viewed as a model for farmers in border areas, demonstrating that agriculture can remain productive while also being environmentally responsible.