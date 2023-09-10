Attari ICP power tariff reduces from Rs 8L to Rs 3L

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 9

Monthly power tariff of the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari has reduced from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 3 lakh following switching over to solar power. The Land Ports Authority of India has added several people-friendly features to the ICP infrastructure.

Satish Dhyani, ICP manager, said the expenses of the ICP came down considerably after harnessing of the natural energy source. Two air-conditioned buses were pressed into service to ferry tourists from the ICP terminal to Attari. The shuttle bus service had been of tremendous help to tourists during the summer season, he said.

Besides, houses had been constructed for 500 BSF officials, he said. Separate accommodation had been provided for female staff, jawans, officers and other personnel, he added.

