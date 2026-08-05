Attempt to smuggle foreign currency foiled

In a major detection during pre-embarkation security checks, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) intercepted a passenger at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport for allegedly attempting to carry foreign currency worth approximately Rs 30 lakh concealed on his person.

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The passenger, who was scheduled to travel on a domestic flight with an onward international connection to Bangkok via Delhi, was intercepted during routine security screening at the security hold area (SHA) on Monday.

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Alert CISF personnel noticed suspicious indications during the frisking process, following which the passenger was taken to the intensive checking room for a detailed examination.

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During the search, foreign currency worth around Rs 30 lakh was recovered from inside the passenger’s undergarments, concealed in the groin area.

As the passenger failed to produce valid documents authorising the possession or carriage of the foreign currency, the matter was immediately reported to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI). The passenger, along with the recovered currency, was subsequently handed over to the DRI for further investigation and necessary legal action.

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The detection once again highlights the vigilance, professionalism and commitment of CISF personnel in ensuring robust aviation security and preventing unlawful activities at airports across the country.