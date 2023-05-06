AUCT delegation meets GNDU Dean

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 5

A delegation of the AUCT (Association of Unaided College Teachers, Punjab and Haryana) met Dr Shalini Behl, Dean, College Development Council, Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, to discuss issues related to teachers in colleges affiliated with the university. Prof Jaspal Singh, general secretary, and Prof Tarun Ghai, AUCT spokesman, said that they have requested Dr Behl to take immediate action to curb the malpractices detected during the periodic inspections of colleges so that the culprits can be brought to book.

Prof Ghai stated that they also demanded that the university disapprove, with immediate effect, the authority of the principals that have been appointed by violating the UGC guidelines and they should be made to pay for the breach of trust and finances of the public. “Further, the delegation demanded from the university to make public the record that was taken by it in December 2022 from all its constituent and affiliated colleges regarding the CPF deductions of their employees, and take strict action in cases where the orders were not conformed with.

The members of the delegation said that Dr Behl has assured them of speedy action.