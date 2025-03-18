AUCT delegation meets GNDU VC, seeks early resolution of demands

A delegation of the Association of the United College Teachers, Punjab and Chandigarh (AUCT), met Prof Karamjeet Singh, Vice-Chancellor of Guru Nanak Dev University, here on Monday.

Prof Jaspal Singh, general secretary, and Prof Tarun Ghai, spokesperson for the association, said they have submitted a demand letter to the VC seeking resolution of the long-pending issues of the teachers in the higher education institutions affiliated to the university.

“There are so many long-pending issues, including implementation of the 7th Pay Scale, for the teachers working on the unaided posts in the colleges affiliated to GNDU,” said Prof Ghai said. “We have implored the VC to get the unaided teachers paid their salary as per the 7th P Commission without any further delay.”

Prof Jaspal said it was brought to the notice of the VC that despite repeated reminders by the university in the past two years, a large number of colleges have not shared the record regarding the award of the provident fund to the teachers as they are not awarding the same as per the UGC/university guidelines. The delegation appealed for a strict and exemplary action against such colleges and requested for the issuance of the orders to award of the PF in sync with the UGC/university guidelines in a time-bound manner. “Post retirement, the teachers have only the PF to rely on. We also raised the issue of the long wait of the teachers for the promotion under the CAS. It was requested to make the process time bound to keep the teachers motivated,” added Prof Jaspal.