Auditorium in bad shape, says ex-Phagwara mayor

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, July 26

Lashing out at the local Municipal Corporation for the dilapidated condition of the auditorium built at the cost of an estimated Rs 5 crore, former city mayor Arun Khosla said that the MC Commissioner is directly responsible for the plight of the auditorium as it was because of the official’’s attitude that the auditorium had been turning into a ‘’ruin’’. He said that the foundation stone of the auditorium was laid with the efforts of the then MLA and present Union Minister Som Prakash in 2016 on the demand of the local residents.

Since the MC has failed to make good use of the auditorium, its condition has been deteriorating. Khosla suggested that the corporation should give the auditorium for social service as well as to the political parties for organising their functions on an affordable fee so that the cost of its maintenance can be recovered. Notably, most social organisations hold their functions in the Blood Bank building.

He sought the transfer of the MC Commissioner by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for the betterment of Phagwara.

