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Home / Amritsar / Aujla inaugurates new open air gym at Amritsar's Company Bagh

Aujla inaugurates new open air gym at Amritsar's Company Bagh

Gym set up with MP Local Area Development funds

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Manmeet Singh Gill
Updated At : 12:46 AM Apr 27, 2026 IST
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MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla during the inauguration of the new open air gym at Company Bagh in Amritsar.
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Member of Parliament (MP) Gurjeet Singh Aujla on Sunday inaugurated a new open air gym at Company Bagh, aiming to promote fitness and encourage a healthier lifestyle among residents.

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Speaking at the event, Aujla said the gym was set up with MP Local Area Development funds to provide free and accessible fitness facilities to people of all age groups. He said such public welfare initiatives would continue in the future, as serving the community remained his top priority.

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Aujla said Company Bagh was not only a place of heritage and historical value, but also was lungs of the city. He added that thousands of people visit the bagh daily, but the government had failed to provide facilities here. He said opening of the new gym aimed at helping residents utilise the facility to stay fit and healthy. “The open air gym will benefit morning and evening walkers, youth and senior citizens who visit the park regularly,” he said.

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Residents welcomed the move, saying the facility would help them stay active without spending on expensive gym memberships.

Former minister Anil Joshi, former MLA Sunil Datti, Arora Maha Sabha president Sanjeev Arora and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

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Residents appreciated the initiative and expressed hope that more such projects would be introduced across the city to improve public healthcare infrastructure.

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