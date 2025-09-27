Aujla pays tribute to former PM Dr Manmohan Singh

Member of Parliament Gurjeet Singh Aujla today paid tribute to former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh on his birth anniversary and remembered his immense contributions to the nation. He said although Dr Singh is no longer with us, people continue to cherish his tenure as the Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014 and his humble personality.

Advertisement

Aujla further shared that under a Congress-led initiative, fellowships are being offered to study Dr Singh’s life and work in depth. Out of 50 candidates selected across India, three are from Punjab — including Amritsar’s Harsimran Kaur. These young scholars will conduct research on Dr Singh’s life and present their findings to the world.

Aujla highlighted that various schools and colleges organised lectures and competitions focusing on the former Prime Minister’s achievements, economic policies and leadership qualities. He said it is essential to familiarise the younger generation with Dr Singh’s contributions, stressing that such events should not be limited to a single day but be organised every year on September 26 (birth anniversary) and December 26 (death anniversary). Notably, Dr Manmohan Singh completed his education from Hindu College, Amritsar.

Advertisement

The MP urged schools and colleges to incorporate Dr Singh’s biography, economic contributions and policy making into educational programmes and commemorative events so that students can imbibe values of thoughtful leadership. “This will inspire future generations to follow in his footsteps and many more Manmohan Singhs will emerge to take India forward,” Aujla said.

He demanded that the government preserve his official residence, publicly honour his achievements and ensure that his vision reaches the youth of India.

Advertisement

Aujla also emphasised responsibility and justice within communities, stating that criminals must be punished individually rather than entire communities being blamed. He called for respecting Punjab’s cultural and religious diversity, avoiding any attempts to divide society on communal lines. He further advocated for police clearance reforms and stronger administrative accountability to ensure justice and fairness.

The MP urged the Punjab Government to initiate educational programmes, memorial events and preservation of Dr Singh’s residence in his name, so that future generations may remain inspired by a visionary and nation-oriented leader.