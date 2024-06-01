Aujla spent Rs 58.41L on poll campaign

Amritsar, May 31
With the district administration keeping a close vigil on the election expenditure, no candidate in Amritsar Lok Sabha constituency has crossed the limit of Rs 95 lakh. Congress candidate Gurjeet Aujla spent the highest amount of Rs 58.41 lakh in the constituency on poll campaign. However, as per the candidate expenditure register, Aujla spent only Rs 33.22 lakh with a difference of Rs 25.19 lakh in the shadow register maintained by poll observers.
Aam Aadmi Party candidate Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal spent Rs 57.95 lakh. Meanwhile, SAD candidate Anil Joshi spent Rs 57.83 lakh while BJP candidate Taranjit Singh Sandhu spent Rs 50.88 lakh on the poll campaign. However, there is major difference in the candidate and shadow register estimates.
Incidentally, Imaan Singh Mann of SAD (Amritsar) spent Rs 5 lakh on campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections.
