Aujla urges CM Mann to respect Akal Takht’s decision, resign, seek forgiveness

Congress Lok Sabha MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla on Thursday urged Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to respect the hukumnama issued by the five Sikh high priests from Akal Takht on June 15 and resign from his post. He said Mann should appear before the Sikh temporal authority and seek forgiveness.

Advertisement

Addressing the media, Aujla said the decisions of the Akal Takht must be respected and followed by all Sikhs. He alleged that Mann had failed to substantiate his claim that a controversial video which surfaced on January 15 was generated using artificial intelligence (AI). Despite being given nearly six months to prove his assertion, the Punjab Government had failed to furnish any evidence or establish his innocence, he claimed.

Advertisement

The Congress MP further alleged that by making what he termed false submissions before the Akal Takht, the Chief Minister had committed serious religious misconduct.

Advertisement

Aujla said the Sikh high priests had pronounced the hukumnama after examining technical reports, available evidence and public sentiment. He criticised leaders of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for allegedly questioning the authority of the Akal Takht instead of accepting its verdict and seeking forgiveness. He also claimed that the controversy surrounding allegedly fabricated reports that purportedly gave Mann a clean chit had further deepened the crisis.

Responding to questions regarding the summoning of certain Punjab Police officials by police in Gurugram in connection with the video case, Aujla said the matter was under investigation and that the law would take its own course.

Advertisement

Stressing that every Sikh was duty-bound to honour the directives of the Akal Takht, Aujla said that if Mann regarded his position as Chief Minister as a blessing bestowed by the Guru’s grace, he should demonstrate humility by accepting the institution’s verdict and presenting his case before it. He warned that challenging the authority of the Akal Takht could have adverse implications for the Sikh community.

On a separate issue, Aujla expressed concern over reported efforts by the Government of Maharashtra to amend provisions related to the management of Takht Sri Hazur Sahib under the 1956 Act. He alleged that the proposed amendments could increase government interference and expand the number of nominated members, thereby undermining the autonomy of Sikh religious institutions.

Claiming that similar attempts had been made in the past, Aujla said any reforms concerning the management board should be undertaken only after extensive consultations with Sikh institutions, Jathedars and Panthic representatives.

He also appealed to leaders of the BJP in Punjab and at the national level not to allow issues concerning Sikh religious sentiments to become subjects of political bargaining, stressing the need for transparency, fairness and sensitivity in dealing with such matters.