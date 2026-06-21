Aujla urges PT Usha to review exclusion of state volleyball player from national camp

Member of Parliament and President of the Punjab Volleyball Association, Gurjeet Singh Aujla, has urged Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha to intervene in the case of promising Punjab volleyball player Jaskaran Singh, who was allegedly excluded from the Indian senior men’s volleyball team training camp despite an impressive performance at the national level.

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In a letter to the IOA president, Aujla expressed concern over the omission of Jaskaran Singh, who was named the Best Universal Player at the Senior National Volleyball Championship held in Varanasi earlier this year. He said the decision had caused disappointment among players, coaches and volleyball enthusiasts across the state.

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Questioning the fairness and transparency of the selection process, Aujla said the exclusion of a player with such outstanding credentials raises serious concerns about merit-based selection. He stressed that talent and performance should remain the primary criteria for choosing players for the national team.

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The MP also highlighted what he described as Punjab’s inadequate representation in national volleyball administration, despite the state’s long-standing contribution to the sport through players, coaches and technical experts.

He said Punjab’s absence from key decision-making bodies, selection committees and coaching structures was unfortunate and warranted immediate attention. Aujla requested PT Usha to ensure a fair review of Jaskaran’s case and to guarantee that national team selections are made solely on the basis of merit and sporting excellence. He also called for meaningful representation for Punjab in national volleyball committees, coaching set-ups and administrative bodies.

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Expressing confidence in the IOA president’s intervention, Aujla said timely action would strengthen players’ faith in the system and promote transparency, fairness and equal opportunities.