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Home / Amritsar / Aujla writes to Vaishnaw, seeks direct Amritsar-Dhule rail link

Aujla writes to Vaishnaw, seeks direct Amritsar-Dhule rail link

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:29 AM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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Gurjeet Aujla. File photo
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Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla has written to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, seeking a direct train from the city to Dhule in Maharashtra.

Aujla called for an early assessment of the proposal, including technical and economic feasibility studies and the preparation of a detailed project report (DPR).

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Dhule falls on the Maharashtra’s border with Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

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‘Crucial for biz, pilgrims’

Aujla said the direct train could ease long-distance travel for pilgrims, students, patients and businessmen while strengthening connectivity between Punjab and western India.

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“The Golden Temple draws devotees from across India and abroad, while the city (Amritsar) also serves as a key point of departure for people travelling from Punjab to other parts of the country,” he said.

“At present, due to the absence of a direct long-distance train between Amritsar and Dhule, passengers rely on connecting services or travel by road to access railway stations with suitable onwards connections. A direct service could make the journey more convenient for pilgrims visiting Amritsar, including those travelling from Maharashtra and neighbouring areas,” he added.

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