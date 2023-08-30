Austerity or profligacy? Residents not sure about govt’s second cut in discretionary grant

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, August 29

The state government’s decision to curtail the discretionary annual grants of all ministers from Rs 1.5 crore to Rs one crore was not welcomed by people who demand transparency in its distribution.

Deepak Khanna, a textile manufacturer, said the move was not in good taste as the grant was easily available for crucial works in a constituency. Otherwise, the path to get the aid for a work is tedious and has the potential to be caught in red-tape. Instead of curtailing the MLA’s grants, the government should have made it more transparent by proposing that each MLA must upload the names of the projects with details for which the aid was spent on their social media accounts. Similarly, the elected leaders running the government could also display the details on boards installed in their constituencies. Bringing the spending out of the discretionary grants in public domain would have heralded more transparency, he felt.

Deepak Khanna

Moreover, Khanna feels that the inflation made the cost on civil and other repair works in a constituency so high that these required huge funding.

Another city resident Anil Kumar said it was the second financial cut on discretionary grant for the CM and his ministers. It showed the precarious financial health of the state government.

Though it has been described as an austerity measure, it is the end result of freebies offered to people, expenditure incurred on advertisements and political tourism indulged in by the state government. The discretionary grant cut

to ministries will percolate down to the MLA’s funds and will impact the development of constituencies represented by them. On ground zero, the basic facilities like laying

of sewerage, potable water and sanitation promised by the elected representatives will suffer.

Before the formation of the AAP government in the state, the ministers used to get Rs 5 crore per annum. The state cabinet led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had given approval to the policy of disbursement of discretionary grants of his cabinet colleagues in January, as per which they (ministers) would get Rs 1.50 crore. Now, it is the second cut in the discretionary grant.