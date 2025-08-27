DT
Home / Amritsar / Australia, US delegates visit Khalsa College

Australia, US delegates visit Khalsa College

Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:00 AM Aug 27, 2025 IST
A high-powered academic delegation from Universal Business School, Sydney (UBSS), Australia, along with a US-based businessman, visited Khalsa College today. The delegation held separate meetings with top officials from Khalsa University (KU) and Khalsa College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (KCVAS) to explore opportunities for strengthening academic collaborations.

The delegation was led by Dr Allen Bowens, CEO and Vice-Chancellor of UBSS; Gerry Malhotra, Chancellor and Director of UBSS; and Rajwinder Singh Boparai, an IT entrepreneur and Director of SRP Logistics, USA. Dr Bowens stated that their visit aimed to explore ways to streamline the careers of students through bilateral meetings, seminars and international academic partnerships.

During discussions with KU Vice-Chancellor Dr Mehal Singh, Dean Academic Dr Surinder Kaur and Registrar Dr Khushwinder Kumar, Dr Bowens expressed interest in initiating global student and faculty exchange programmes between UBSS and KU. “We are delighted by the legacy of Khalsa College and the innovative research initiatives at Khalsa University. There is strong potential for future cooperation, the details of which will be shaped through continued dialogue,” said Dr Bowens.

He also described the heritage of Khalsa College as “world-class, intangible and unmatched,” while Gerry Malhotra praised the institution’s architectural grandeur.

VC Dr Mehal Singh affirmed that both institutions are eager to work on curriculum mapping and academic exchange programs for students and faculty. KCGC Member Dr Davinder Singh Chhina, who played a key role in facilitating the visit, expressed hope that Khalsa University would emerge as a major research hub in the near future.

Earlier, Rajwinder Singh Boparai shared his vision for supporting the future of veterinary students during his interaction with KCVAS Principal Dr Harish Verma and Director Dr SK Nagpal.

