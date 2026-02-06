Australian author dwells on idea of India as nation

Roughly between 1919 and 1923, Dr Mukhtar Ahmed Ansari was at the centre of the Khilafat Movement, a political-religious movement launched by Indian Muslim leaders against the dismantling of the Ottoman caliphate, after the World War I. During the time, various historical and political streams were underway in India and in Turkey, where Mustafa Kemal Ataturk overcame the Allied Forces and gained complete independence in 1924, while India was in the throes of its independence movement. In between, Dr Ansari and Halide Edib, a prominent Turkish nationalist and feminist figure, met while he was a part of the Red Crescent mission to Balkans and connected over their shared beliefs on nationalism, social reforms and the idea of a free nation.

Advertisement

This connection brought Halide 'Hanam', a Turkish suffix used for a distinguished woman, to New Delhi in 1935 and that is where Inez Baranay's latest book, Soul Climate, begins. Chronicling the journey of Halide Edib in India, her idea of Indian nationalism and how it resonated with her own political and religious beliefs, Inez’s book merges historical facts with fiction, where she traces the journey of three young Muslim women charting different paths at a time when the Indian nationalist movement witnessed various undercurrents.

Advertisement

"Halide Edib visited India to deliver a series of lectures and while here, she met Dr Ansari and in his home, she came in contact with several noted Indian leaders, including Sarojini Naidu and Gandhi. In her memoirs, she writes about India with empathy, as she states that it was a country where she found her 'soul climate'," said Inez in a conversation with former diplomat and author Navdeep Suri at Majha House. Her ninth book, Soul Climate, talks about fraught ideas of nationhood, religion and idealism of what connects us and what divides us.

Advertisement

Inez has written nine novels as well as non-fiction and short prose. She has lived and travelled in India over the past many decades, she's a world citizen having lived in Turkey for six years and in Europe, before returning back to Australia.

"Edib's conversations in India revolved around socialism, nationalism and how religion should be a matter for individuals and community and not governance. That's what drove her in exile from Turkey as Ataturk, once her comrade, once in power, forced Turkey into a modern transition, moving away from the caliphate. Her India visit had profound impact on her," said Eniz.

Advertisement

As Preeti Gill, founder, Majha House, added, "The debates and conversations, including those with Gandhi that Inez describes, are of special concern to us, especially when we are witnessing an era of unprecedented hate-mongering, violence and divisiveness — it's like the devils have crawled out of the closet and are marauding and destroying every decent idea and intent."

The conversation soon progressed to Palestine and to Gaza with Navdeep Suri, a retired diplomat, who has done several stints in the Middle East, and shed light on why the Gaza genocide would have larger implications on geopolitics. "Despite the death toll, the bombing and destruction, killing of children and babies and massacre of civilians, the world just sat and watched. I personally believe that the Gaza issue does not have a practical solution in the current global political climate, the fact that it sets larger, rather concerning precedents, is hard to ignore," he said.