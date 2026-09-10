Author Suhel Seth delves deep into governance crisis

Read. Rage. Repeat.

Suhel Seth’s latest book, WTF India: Are We Losing the Plot?, might appear to be another rant about how Indians have normalised living with polluted air, filthy streets and potholed highways. But it is more than that. It is a commentary on the collapse of governance, political intent and civic responsibility that has created an unholy mess of things that should otherwise be non-negotiable for a developing country that aspires to global prominence.

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So, when the author and brand strategist sat down for a conversation about his book, hosted by Phulkari-Women of Amritsar, the obvious question was whether we have really lost the plot.

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“I believe we haven’t, yet. We can build rockets and land on the dark side of the Moon, but we fail to keep our streets garbage-free. What I find profoundly problematic is the lack of accountability in governance and complacency among citizens,” said Seth.

The book takes on the failure of citizens to shoulder responsibility and engage meaningfully, amplified by the complete lack of transparent and accountable governance in the country. Seth approaches these issues with wit and a no-holds-barred dissection of the problems.

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For someone who confesses to hating all politics, Seth was in his element. During the discussion on potholes and waterlogging being perpetual problems, he quipped: “Sher Shah Suri’s roads were better than Gadkari’s.”

“This problem cuts across political and regional lines. In Amritsar, a place I regard as the most serene and significant because of the Golden Temple, it is disappointing to see the failure of the government to keep even a few kilometres around the most sacred Sikh space in the world clean and garbage-free. It is a city of great potential, only to be let down by a collapse of governance and the collective failure of citizens to take ownership of their city,” he said.

Speaking about the lack of accountability in governance, Seth also referred to the recent deaths caused by a building collapse in Delhi.

“We are a country of tokenism, where optics overshadow accountability. You suspend five people when seven are dead already,” he said, calling out the government’s failure to ensure safety as a priority.

Seth said the book also offers solutions.

“We must be solution-driven. The reason I suggest naming and shaming any person in authority who fails to do their job is simple. Start a citizens’ movement, initiate community-led initiatives and take charge of your cities. Teach your children. Let youngsters engage with their local communities and their problems.”