Authorities blind eye to plight of Ambedkar Park

Residents expressed concern over the condition of Ambedkar Park, saying the public space dedicated to the architect of the Indian Constitution had been completely neglected.

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Visitors and locals said the park, named after Dr BR Ambedkar, once served as a popular recreational spot for morning walkers, children and families living in the surrounding areas but was now crying for attention due to poor maintenance and deteriorating infrastructure. Residents said the entire park was dug up for construction of two tubewells but the authorities never got around to redevelop it. Broken benches, cracked pathways and rugged lawns have become eyesores, they added.

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Visitors said the heaps of garbage around the park worsened the issue. The lack of regular cleaning and upkeep has made the park less inviting for residents, who once visited daily for leisure and exercise, said Jagdish Kumar, a local.

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“Another major concern raised by locals is the poor lighting,” said resident Anil Kumar, adding that although the poles for lights were fixed, lights were never put up. “At night, the entire park plunges into darkness, making the area unsafe,” he said. Residents said the lack of lighting discouraged families and elderly people from visiting the park after sunset.

Another resident said repeated requests were made to the area’s Municipal Councillor and AAP MLA Inderbir Singh Nijjar and they assured to refurbish the park. But the ground realities have not changed, he added. Children said they, along with a few residents, got a section of the park for the children to play.

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Residents have urged the Municipal Corporation to begin renovation and maintenance work. They have demanded repair of damaged walkways and benches, proper trimming of vegetation, development of green sections, improved sanitation and restoration of the lighting system.

Locals said restoring the park would not only provide a clean and safe recreational space for the community but also reflect the respect and dignity associated with the legacy of Ambedkar. Councillor Ritu Gill said he had met the MLA and they were going to get the park redeveloped before Dr Ambedkar’s birth anniversary.