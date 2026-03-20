Auto driver arrested in AK-47 seizure case

The Amritsar Rural Police have arrested an auto-rickshaw driver, identified as Malkit Singh, for his alleged role in transporting arms and narcotics. His name surfaced during investigations into the recent seizure of an AK-47 assault rifle and three Glock pistols from a cross-border module in the area.

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According to police officials, the accused was acting as a key logistics handler for the network, using his auto-rickshaw to ferry consignments of weapons and drugs at the behest of other suspects.

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Investigations suggest that Malkit Singh regularly disposed of or relocated illegal consignments to safe locations as directed by the main operatives.

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Earlier, the police had arrested five other accused in the case, identified as Vanshdeep Singh, Avinash alias Kaka, Sukhwinder Singh alias Bablu, Gursewak Singh alias Sonu, and Amarjit Singh alias Rohit, all residents of Navi Abadi in Attari.

During the earlier arrests, the police recovered one AK-47 rifle, three pistols and 36 live cartridges from the possession of Amarjit Singh and Gursewak Singh, indicating the serious nature of the smuggling operation.

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A police official confirmed the arrest and said that Malkit Singh is currently being questioned to ascertain the extent of his involvement, including how many consignments of arms and heroin he may have transported or disposed of in the past.

Further investigations are underway to trace the entire network and identify possible links to cross-border smuggling operations.