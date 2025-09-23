DT
Auto driver drags stray dog, booked

Auto driver drags stray dog, booked

Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 03:22 AM Sep 23, 2025 IST
File.
An FIR has been registered at Sadar police station following a complaint regarding cruelty to a street dog.

Deepak Kumar, a volunteer with PEA, an NGO and manager of AWCS Dog Shelter, submitted a written complaint to the SHO stating that on the evening of September 17, a video surfaced showing an auto driver named Kocha, a resident of Baba Deep Singh Colony, Fatehgarh Churian, committing cruelty to a dog.

According to the complaint, the auto driver allegedly called a stray dog towards him, tied it to the back of his auto-rickshaw and abandoned it at an unknown location. The condition of the dog remains unclear, with fears that it may have died.

Acting on the complaint, ASI Gurbhajan Singh along with other police personnel registered a case under Section 325 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 11 of The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

Police officials said that after registering the FIR, a copy was handed over to the investigating officer for further inquiry. The control room and senior officials were also informed about the case.

Animal welfare groups have condemned the incident and demanded strict action against the accused. Police said the investigation is underway and further details will be shared once the condition of the dog and the role of the accused are verified.

