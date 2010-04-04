Auto driver falls off Bhandari bridge, dies

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 27

An auto rickshaw driver, identified as Neeraj, a resident of Pandori Waraich village, was killed and a woman passenger injured when a speeding auto rickshaw went out of control and rammed into the wall of the Bhandari Bridge loop line leading to the railway station side.

The victim fell off the bridge to the ground and was killed on the spot while the woman passenger who also fell off the bridge sustained serious injuries. She was rushed to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital.

Sukhwinder Singh, a relative of the victim, told the police that Neeraj used to ply an auto rickshaw from the bus stand to Chheharta area. He said this morning he took a woman passenger from the bus stand and went towards the bridge from the old vegetable market side.

Investigating Officer ASI Gurinder Singh said the auto rickshaw was being driven rashly by the victim, so he lost control of it and rammed into the bridge boundary wall. The driver and the woman crashed through the auto rickshaw’s glass and fell down on the road. Neeraj died on the spot as he hit his head on the ground.

He said the victim’s body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem. As the injured woman’s condition was critical, she was admitted to GNDH.