Auto-rickshaw driver arrested for burglary

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 4

City police have arrested an auto-rickshaw driver for allegedly committing burglary at a house on 88-feet road here yesterday. He was arrested within two hours of the incident reported to the police.

The accused was identified as Jarnail Singh alias Jolly of Green Land Colony here. The police recovered the stolen jewellery and Rs 60,000 in cash from his possession.

Karan Sharma, a resident of Rose Avenue on 88-feet road, said that in order to mark the New Year, he along with his family members had gone to pay obeisance at Golden Temple. He said when he returned at night, he found the locks of his wooden wardrobe broken. The unknown miscreant had decamped with two gold karah, a diamond ring, a gold tikka, a gold bracelet, two pairs of ear-rings and Rs 60,000 in cash.

Police said that within two hours of the complaint, footage from the CCTV cameras was scanned and the suspect identified. His arrest led to the recovery of the stolen material. The accused used to run an auto-rickshaw. A case was registered against him.