Auto-rickshaw driver arrested for burglary

Amritsar, January 4
City police have arrested an auto-rickshaw driver for allegedly committing burglary at a house on 88-feet road here yesterday. He was arrested within two hours of the incident reported to the police.
The accused was identified as Jarnail Singh alias Jolly of Green Land Colony here. The police recovered the stolen jewellery and Rs 60,000 in cash from his possession.
Karan Sharma, a resident of Rose Avenue on 88-feet road, said that in order to mark the New Year, he along with his family members had gone to pay obeisance at Golden Temple. He said when he returned at night, he found the locks of his wooden wardrobe broken. The unknown miscreant had decamped with two gold karah, a diamond ring, a gold tikka, a gold bracelet, two pairs of ear-rings and Rs 60,000 in cash.
Police said that within two hours of the complaint, footage from the CCTV cameras was scanned and the suspect identified. His arrest led to the recovery of the stolen material. The accused used to run an auto-rickshaw. A case was registered against him.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Fastest-growing large economy in world, India projected to grow at 6.2 per cent in 2024: UN
The UN World Economic Situation and Prospects 2024 report la...
Hindu temple in California defaced with pro-Khalistan graffiti
The incident at Sherawali temple comes weeks after the Swami...
ED recovers foreign-made weapons, Rs 5 crore in cash, 4-5 kg of gold, 100 liquor bottles during raids in Haryana mining case
Searches were conducted by the Enforcement Directorate again...
22 trains run late as very dense fog envelopes Delhi, Punjab
Mercury settles at 9.4 degrees Celsius
Canada-based Brookfield to acquire India business of American Tower Corporation for USD 2 billion
The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and expec...