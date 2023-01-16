Auto sales hit record high during wedding season

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 15

While international financial bodies like IMF and World Bank are warning that the world may slip into recession. Yet the sale of automobile has been in full swing due to wedding season and NRIs.

Seasoned businessmen, trade and industrialists are of the view that the last harvest season, which fell in September and October and festive season jacked up the sale of vehicles. Now, ongoing wedding season and NRIs, most of whom return to their native places at the start of the winter, were the major chunk of customers.

Satwinder Kaur, an employee of a leading showroom selling cars of Maruti Suzuki, said the sale of automobile vehicles really jumped up due to the festive season around Diwali and later the wedding season which is in tune with the data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) stating that the country’s vehicle retail sale jumped 26 per cent in November compared to the corresponding period in 2021. She stated that the sale of vehicles started picking up after the start of the harvest season and continuing with the wedding season.

Pardeep Sharma of MG Motors said there was no reflection of a possible global downturn on the NRIs who have been buying four wheelers in good number. Before returning abroad they hand over the vehicles to their near and dear ones.