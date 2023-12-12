Automatic machines to dispense tickets at ISBT in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 11

Come April and tickets to travel in buses will be bought through automatic machines to be installed at Shaheed Madan Lal Dhingra Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT).

A passenger Manjit Singh, who is a trader in electric goods, lauded the move of the government to modernise the functioning of the ISBT. He said for the purpose of sale of goods, he visits remote rural areas of the district and adjoining districts once a week. Buying tickets would be more convenient, he felt.

For the convenience of passengers, the payment could be made through cash or digitally. This would curtail the work pressure of conductors besides helping passengers in paying the fare without bothering about arranging for small denomination of currency.

Sources in the state-run transport company stated that this was made possible by the Punjab Bus Stand Management Company Limited (PUNBUS). The project would be handed over to a private company.