Automatic machines to dispense tickets at ISBT in Amritsar

Amritsar, December 11
Come April and tickets to travel in buses will be bought through automatic machines to be installed at Shaheed Madan Lal Dhingra Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT).
A passenger Manjit Singh, who is a trader in electric goods, lauded the move of the government to modernise the functioning of the ISBT. He said for the purpose of sale of goods, he visits remote rural areas of the district and adjoining districts once a week. Buying tickets would be more convenient, he felt.
For the convenience of passengers, the payment could be made through cash or digitally. This would curtail the work pressure of conductors besides helping passengers in paying the fare without bothering about arranging for small denomination of currency.
Sources in the state-run transport company stated that this was made possible by the Punjab Bus Stand Management Company Limited (PUNBUS). The project would be handed over to a private company.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajasthan CM announcement LIVE updates: BJP's legislature party meet in Jaipur today, suspense over CM to end
All elected MLAs have been asked to attend the meeting
‘PoK humara hai...no one can snatch it from us’: Amit Shah in Parliament
The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023, wa...
Two years on, Bikram Majithia summoned in drug case; Punjab Police yet to file chargesheet
Amid Akali-AAP spat show, Congress ex-ministers face arrests
Barnala man posing as NRI 'exploits' 4 women, dupes 20 others of cash, arrested
The accused had made an ID on the portal under a fake name S...