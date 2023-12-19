Avail benefit of OTS to clear property tax dues: Civic body tells residents

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 18

Officials of the municipal corporation (MC) have asked property owners in the city to avail benefit of the one-time settlement (OTS) scheme by December 31 to clear their pending tax dues without paying penalty and interest.

Senior MC Officials instructed staff of the property tax wing to make people aware about the OTS scheme. MC officer Vishal Wadhawan said, “The Punjab Government has started one- time settlement scheme for owners who have not paid their property tax. According to the scheme, owners can avail benefits by depositing property tax by December 31. Under the scheme, defaulters can deposit outstanding property tax dues from the year 2013-14 to March 31, 2023. Those paying tax will not have to pay any penalty or interest on the tax amount.”

Various MC departments are lagging far behind the targets set for revenue collection. The annual target of the Property Tax Department is Rs 45 crore, but so far its officials concerned have collected Rs 29.55 crore.

The annual target of the Licence Department is Rs 4.50 crore, but it has collected only Rs 79.67 lakh till date. The current financial year would end in three-and- a-half-month. Taking strict cognisance of this, Vishal Wadhawan warned staff of the property tax and licence departments to recover the tax amount as per the target given for each month.

Officials of the Licence Department were instructed to seal properties of those parties, which had no licence or failed to pay the licence fee of previous years.