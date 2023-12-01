Avail subsidy till Dec 31, diesel auto drivers urged

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 30

The subsidy scheme of Rs 1.40 lakh to replace diesel auto-rickshaws with e-autos will end on December 31. Amritsar Smart City CEO and Municipal Commissioner Rahul stated that under the government-led Rejuvenation of Auto-Rickshaws in Amritsar through Holistic Intervention (RAAHI) project, drivers who give their old diesel autos will get e-autos by getting Rs 1.40 lakh in cash subsidy along with the benefits of various welfare schemes. There has been a good response from old diesel auto drivers in the past, he said.

The MC Commissioner said there is no such scheme that the government will give a cash subsidy for buying vehicles and the auto drivers should get the benefit of the scheme as the government is giving Rs 1.40 lakh to the old diesel auto drivers in exchange for their old diesel autos.

The Municipal Commissioner stated that the benefits of the scheme can be availed till December 31 this year. The diesel auto driver should register themselves before this offer lapses. Apart from this, huge discounts are also being given by the auto-rickshaw manufacturing companies to the drivers, who buy e-autos till December 31.

“All diesel auto drivers should join the mainstream and take financial benefits by registering for e-autos before December 31, 2023. By buying an e-auto, the daily expenses on diesel and repair are saved. At the same time, due to higher savings, household earnings will also increase and the city environment will improve. We appealed to all diesel auto drivers saying that this is the last chance to get an e-auto with a subsidy of Rs 1.40 lakh under the RAAHI project,” said MC Commissioner Rahul.