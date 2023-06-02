Avoid DSR in soil with low nutrient: Experts

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 1

While the district Agriculture Department is promoting use of direct seeding of rice (DSR) technique for sowing paddy, it has advised farmers to go by the recommendations of the agriculture experts for best results. The experts stated that the DSR should be avoided in fields with high germination of weeds. The farmers have also been advised against the use of technique in soils with low nutrient content.

Chief Agricultural Officer Jatinder Singh Gill said that DSR should be preferably used in fields where paddy was also cultivated during the previous season and should be avoided in fields where sugarcane or maize were grown during the previous season.

He said that the period from June 1 to June 15 is most appropriate for use of DSR technique. He added that preparation of fields, sowing or spray of weedicides should ideally be done during morning hours or late evening hours when temperature is low. He said that the field should also have appropriate moisture content at the time of sowing.

The department also organised a camp at Sangrai village to educate farmers about the DSR technique. During the event, the experts of the department also informed the farmers about the methods to control weeds and pests on the crop without making non judicious use of chemicals.