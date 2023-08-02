Avoid public inconvenience in Amritsar, locate nearby toilet on Google

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, August 1

In the wake of the nationwide Swachh Survekshan 2023, the Municipal Corporation has initiated a drive to make the public aware about locating toilets nearby on Google. A few flex boards have been installed at the intersections so that instead of easing themselves in the open here and there, the residents and visitors can locate and use the nearby toilets.

Amritsar achieved the Open Defecation Free (ODF) ++ (plus, plus) level a few years back but teams from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs annually visit the city for the certification of ODF status. Now, teams from the Central government are expected to visit the city.

The health officials of MC claimed that they have a total of 46 public and community toilets in the city. The MC has set up 41 public toilets to cover all the busy areas and markets of the city. Apart from this, five community toilets were established where people do not have toilets at homes, especially in slums.

Dr Yogesh Arora, Municipal Health Officer, said, “All our community toilets are compatible with the Google toilet locator. One can easily search the nearby toilets

on Google. All 41 toilets are functional. With the collaboration of Sulabh, all facilities are being provided. All the toilets have running water and sewer connection while 12 toilets are equipped with recharge wells. The sanitary inspectors regularly check the toilets and submit their report.”

Health officials urged the residents to use public toilets instead of defecating in the open.

“The ODF is one of the major components in the nationwide cleanliness survey. The city has achieved the top most level by providing all the required infrastructure and residents should cooperate with the MC. The public toilet is available in every main market of the city and the location is linked with Google,” said Dr Arora.

#Google