Avtar Purb of Guru Hargobind celebrated with devotion, piety

The Avtar Purb of sixth Sikh Guru, Shri Hargobind Sahib, was celebrated with devotion and religious fervour at the local Darbar Sahib on Thursday. A large number of devotees started visiting Darbar Sahib since early in the morning from Tarn Taran town and nearby villages.

Under the patronship of the holy Sri Guru Granth Sahib, placed in a golden Palki, the Panj Piaras led the Nagar Kirtan which was taken out in the periphery of holy Sarovar of Darbar Sahib in which a large number of devotees were present. The Bhog of Sri Akhand Path was performed and the Kirtani Jatha of Bhai Lovepreet Singh Hazuri Ragi recited Kirtan from Gurbani.

A religious congregation was also organised at Diwan Hall in which reputed Ragis and Dhadi Jathas shared Sikh warriors’ history in poetic traditions with the Sangat. The arrangements were jointly made by Dharwinder Singh Manochahal, Manager, Darbar Sahib, and the Kalgidhar Sewak Jatha. The kirtan was performed from Darbar Sahib the whole day.