Award for GNDU researcher

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 28

Manpreet Kaur, a research scholar pursuing PhD under Dr Swati Mehta from Punjab School of Economics, Guru Nanak Dev University, here, received the Best Paper Award at a recently concluded three-day Doctoral Colloquium (August 23-25) organised by Madras Institute of Development Studies (MIDS), Chennai. Manpreet competed with scholars from eminent institutions across the country such as IITs, IIMs, MSE Chennai, IISER Bhopal, ISEC Bangalore, CDS Trivandrum, Delhi University, BITS Pilani, NIAS Bengaluru, TISS Tuljapur, Central and state universities. The colloquium had diversity of papers in the various areas of economic and development studies such as, gender, migration and development, labour, gender and development, productivity and growth, health, education and environment-climate.

Manpreet Kaur’s research on “Exploring Influences of Learning Mechanisms on Firms’ Performance in Ludhiana’s Manufacturing Firms” stood out as an insight and innovation as she got Best Paper Award with prize money of Rs 3,000. Manpreet’s work delves into the intricate relationship between learning mechanisms and the performance of manufacturing firms, especially textile and machine tool firms, in Ludhiana, an industrial hub renowned for its vibrant manufacturing landscape. Her paper not only captured the essence of Ludhiana’s economic ecosystem but also sheds light on the nuanced interplay between learning, adaptation, and business success. She shared that her research was driven by a passion for understanding how knowledge acquisition influences the growth trajectories of local enterprises, she embarked on a journey that culminated in this well-deserved recognition. Dr Santosh Kumar Sahu (IIT Madras), a distinguished academician who was discussant of her session of the colloquium, praised Manpreet’s work, stating, “Congratulations on conducting primary survey on manufacturing firms which is quite challenging. The insights unearthed in the paper can potentially reshape the strategies of manufacturing firms.” Manpreet Kaur’s achievement also underscores the importance of fostering diversity and inclusivity within academic circles. As Ludhiana’s manufacturing firms stand on the brink of transformation, her work promises to be a guiding light in their pursuit of excellence.

#Guru Nanak Dev University GNDU