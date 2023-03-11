Award for Tarn Taran farmer

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, March 10

Prabhpal Singh Dhillon, a farmer of Kasel village near Chabal associated with the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Booh (Harike), was conferred with the national-level “IARI Innovative Farmer” award 2023 recently during a national-level function organized in the Pusa Krishi Vigyan Mela at Indian Agricultural Research Institute, New Delhi.

The award was presented by Kailash Choudhary, Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Govt. of India; Dr Himanshu Pathak, Secretary and DG, ICAR; and Dr AK Singh, Director and Vice-Chancellor, IARI, New Delhi, for his immense contribution in the field of agriculture and allied activities.

Dr Balwinder Kumar, Associate Director, said under the guidance of KVK and GADVASU, Prabhpal Singh had been growing various crops and raising livestock at his farm in such a way as sustainability of the system stays for a long period. “During the Kharif season, he practises the direct seeded rice (DSR) technology at his farm for saving the water and in the next season he will practise crop management for raising wheat without burning crop residue,” he said.

He also grows other crops such as fodders, green manure, pulses, exotic vegetables and oilseeds at his farm. He is having HF cows, buffaloes, goats and poultry birds at his farm.